Central United Church was blessed with having two Baptisms this past Sunday, September 1, 2019. Isabella Jo Bennett and Benson Jacob are now part of the Family of Christ. Shown in the photo left to right are: Andrew Scharbach, Godfather of Isabella; Isabella with her parents, Louis Bennett and Lindsey Wagner; Jesse O’Connell, Godfather of Benson; Benson with his parents, Alisha and Jacob Thompson; his sister Brinley and Pastor Miguel Arenas.

Alisha and Lindsey are each Godmothers for their sister’s children