The Wayne/Pike Suicide Awareness Committee announces the monthly meeting to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale, beginning at 7 PM. The meeting will take place in Conference Room #3, 2nd floor (take the Orange elevator “A”).

The support group is a positive support time to help deal with suicide and loss of a loved one. We wish to invite individuals 16 years of age and older to attend the meeting.

Our 2019 Awareness Walk will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019. PLEASE mark your calendar. We would like to thank everyone who participated in the 2018 walk and those who donated raffle prizes and baskets.

For more information please call 570-253-9200. Please note, in case of inclement weather the support group will not meet. Volunteers are welcome to service on the Wayne/Pike Suicide Committee also by contacting 570-253-9200.