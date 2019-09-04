Moses Taylor Foundation is excited to announce a partnership with the National Association of School Nurses that will bring the knowledge and resources of this national organization to focus on Northeastern Pennsylvania.



As part of the Foundation’s strategy to expand school-based health, the Foundation will work with the National Association of School Nurses to conduct a needs assessment of school nurses across 11 counties (Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming) in Northeastern Pennsylvania during the 2019-2020 school year. The assessment will aim to identify student health needs that school nurses in the region are addressing, determine the current barriers and challenges that exist to school nurses meeting those needs, and propose solutions to support school nurses in overcoming these challenges.



To conduct the assessment, the National Association of School Nurses will be deploying both an online survey for local school nurses and other district personnel, as well as in-person convenings and one-on-one interviews from late September through November. While they are in the region, the National Association of School Nurses will also offer two free continuing education opportunities for school nurses, as a thank you for their participation.



Moses Taylor Foundation is committed to ensuring that school nurses in Northeastern Pennsylvania have the basic supports they need to meet the health needs of students. “Far beyond handing out band-aids, school nurses are providing increasingly complex care and services in our schools.

"Accordingly, we hope to better understand their evolving roles and bring the community together to support them in this work,”

stated LaTida Smith, Moses Taylor Foundation’s President and CEO.

“Schools are uniquely positioned to increase access to healthcare and provide vital education and environments that help children develop healthy habits and reach their full potential.”



With expertise in school nursing, school health, and research, the National Association of School Nurses is uniquely qualified to conduct the needs assessment, which the Foundation will utilize to shape its school nurse funding strategy going forward. Results, which are expected in March 2020, will also be shared with the community to raise awareness about the key role of school nurses.



Moses Taylor Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to improving the health of people in Northeastern Pennsylvania. With an $80 million endowment, the foundation partners with nonprofit organizations across an 11-county region to identify and address pressing community health needs. Information on the work of Moses Taylor Foundation is available on the Foundation’s website: www.mosestaylorfoundation.org.



The National Association of School Nurses is a non-profit specialty nursing organization, first organized in 1968 and incorporated in

1977, representing school nurses exclusively. NASN has more than 17,000 members and 50 affiliates, including the District of Columbia and overseas school nurses. The mission of NASN is to optimize student health and learning by advancing the practice of school nursing. National Association of School Nurses on the web at www.nasn.org.