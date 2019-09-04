WAYMART—The Waymart Borough Police Department (WBPD) are hosting a fundraiser to help their four-legged officer, Sargent Dallas, take a bite out of crime.

Saturday, September 7, WBPD is hosting a spaghetti dinner and basket raffle at the Ladore Lodge Carousel Dining Hall (287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart).

The raffle starts at noon with drawings for the assorted donated prizes at 6:00 p.m. Dinner is set for 4:00 p.m.

The dinner costs $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12 and is free for any children under 3. Tickets are available for pre-order from the police station, 570-488-7575.

All proceeds benefit Sargent Dallas' food and equipment costs.

“He's completely funded through donations,” explained Lieutenant Aaron Bertholf of the WBPD.

This includes food costs, medical expenses, veterinary care, toys and treats.

Of particular need this year, WBPD is looking to purchase a cage with a partition to place inside the patrol vehicle so Sgt. Dallas will be separated from the offenders he helps catch.

The cage also needs to be temperature controlled for the Sargent's wellbeing.

“There are so many gadgets that we need for him that we just can't afford on our own,” said Bertholf.

In lieu of or in addition to attending this weekend's fundraising spaghetti dinner, those wishing to help Waymart's canine cop can donate via check to “Blue and White Shirts/K9 Unit,” mailed to the Waymart Borough Police Department, P.O. Box 321, Waymart, PA 18472.

Non-profits can request the department's EIN number by calling WBPD at 570-488-7575.

More information is also available by email: wbpd75@gmail.com.

About Sgt. Dallas

September will mark Sgt. Dallas' third year with WBPD.

The specialty sniffer is trained in all manner of drug searches as well as search and rescue operations.

Bertolf explained Sgt. Dallas trains for an hour every day with his handler, Deputy Chief Harry Shaffer and has made frequent appearances in schools, community organizations, police departments and other places in the area where he demonstrates his training.

The Lieutenant explained these demonstrations include hiding an object or member of the audience in a location and allowing Sgt. Dallas to track down the target.

Over the course of the three years, Sgt. Dallas “has been introduced more and more to the community,” said Bertholf, noting he has grown more protective of the greater Waymart community in his three years with the department.

“He's a great asset to the department,” said Bertholf. “The deterrent factor alone is great.”

The Lieutenant explained that, in the short time Sgt. Dallas has been on the streets, the amount of drug paraphernalia found in the area has been reduced.

“People know he's here,” said Bertholf, averring that Sgt. Dallas' presence and repeated searches has discouraged drug activity in Waymart.

“He works tirelessly and he's been a really big asset to the community.”

All are invited to join the WBPD for a spaghetti dinner and raffle in support of Sgt. Dallas this Saturday, September 7, at the Ladore Lodge Carousel Dining Hall.