REGION — The Boards of Directors of The Dime Bank and Dimeco, Inc. have announced the appointment of Peter Bochnovich to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2019, to succeed Gary C. Beilman who has been Chief Executive Officer of The Dime Bank since January 1, 2002.

As a well-run institution, The Dime Bank has a comprehensive succession plan in place to ensure consistent continuity of operations. Beilman has served admirably in the role of chief executive officer for almost eighteen years, and it is now time for The Dime Bank to embark on a new chapter of its continuing story. Maintaining The Dime Bank practices of sound management and trusted dependability, Beilman will retain his current position as president, board member, and senior management member until his retirement at the end of 2019.

Announcing Bochnovich’s promotion, Beilman enthused, “These are exciting times for The Dime Bank and I am looking forward to Pete’s leadership. As The Dime Bank begins this transition process, I will continue as the president of The Dime Bank and Pete will be the executive vice president and chief executive officer. As such, Pete will have overall responsibility for all aspects of The Dime Bank operations.

"Together, Pete and I will work towards a smooth transition as my retirement approaches and as Pete’s leadership takes place. For the past eighteen years I have had the pleasure to work alongside Pete. During that time, I have witnessed his abilities, his strong work ethic, and his integrity. He loves The Dime Bank, our customers, our community, and the profession of helping our neighbors realize their goals and dreams.

"Pete has been a solid member of our senior management team and has sat at our board table for many years at our monthly directors’ meetings. Pete has the talent and the desire, as well as the passion, care, and commitment, to continue The Dime Bank’s mission and to lead The Dime Bank and the communities we serve to new and higher levels of success.”

Pete Bochnovich joined The Dime Bank in March 2001 as vice president commercial lending. Prior to joining The Dime Bank, Bochnovich began his banking career seventeen years earlier as a teller, quickly progressing through the ranks as a senior assistant manager, lending center manager, community office manager, community office coordinator and commercial loan officer.

Shortly after joining The Dime Bank, Bochnovich was appointed chief lending officer, giving him responsibility over the entire lending function of the bank, including the overall philosophies adhered to by the commercial loan division, the consumer lending area, and the residential mortgage department.

Under Bochnovich’s guidance, along with the efforts of the entire lending team, the loan portfolio expanded from $154 million at March 31, 2001 to $523 million at June 30, 2019, growth of $369 million. Over the last eighteen years, Bochnovich has risen through the ranks at The Dime Bank to join the senior officer team, he was elevated to senior vice president, and last year he was promoted to executive vice president.

Bochnovich is currently a chair or member of many committees, including 401K, Board Loan, Asset/Liability, Audit, Technology, Wealth Management, Compliance, Special Assets, and Community Reinvestment Act. This varied banking background in his past and current responsibilities provides Bochnovich a strong foundation to lead The Dime Bank team as the new chief executive officer.

Bochnovich states, “I am honored and humbled to be named chief executive officer of The Dime Bank. We have a great team of employees that I am excited to continue working with. Together we will strive to remain customer focused, providing exceptional customer experiences, continue being a positive corporate citizen, and maintain the excellent reputation and values that have long been associated with The Dime Bank.”

Bochnovich holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from two well-respected academic institutions. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Investments from Marywood University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Pennsylvania State University.

Throughout the course of his career, Bochnovich has complemented his professional education with degrees from the American Bankers Association (ABA) and the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PBA). He has attended the PBA Central Atlantic Advanced School of Banking, the ABA National Commercial Lending School, the ABA National Commercial Lending Graduate School, and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Bochnovich lives in Honesdale with his wife Amy. They are the proud parents of three sons, Andrew, Nicholas, and Jared. Bochnovich is a board member and past president of the Wayne-Pike Chapter of Penn State alumni, a board member of the Wayne County Community Foundation, a board member and treasurer of the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation, and a board member of the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation.

The Dime Bank has been helping generations of customers meet their financial needs since 1905. If you are passionate about your future, choose The Dime Bank as your financial partner. Serving its primary market of Northeast Pennsylvania, the bank offers a full array of financial services and solutions. Community banking yields community benefits. For more information on The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com. Member FDIC.