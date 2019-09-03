AccuWeather Global Weather Center - While the northeastern United States will deal with a couple of non-tropical storm systems through midweek, many residents will be pondering on what Dorian may bring by weeks end. The weather pattern will be quite as active across the Northeast this week as two separate, non-tropical storm systems sweep through the region, prior to Dorian's arrival.

The week will consist of a back-and-forth pattern of wet versus dry weather. Monday will be cloudy and wet for most across the Northeast as the first system delivers showers and a few thunderstorms.

With Labor Day typically marking the end of the summer season across the northern tier of the country, those heading outdoors to partake in any last-minute activities will need to bring along the rain gear. Know exactly when rain will begin by using AccuWeather MinuteCast®. From Baltimore to New York City and Boston, the majority of the activity will wait until the afternoon and evening. It is also along this corridor that a few thunderstorms can be heavy and gusty.

As most people head back to work on Tuesday, high pressure will overspread the area and bring mostly sunny, pleasant and dry conditions. Highs on Tuesday will generally range from the lower 80s along the major cities to the 70s across the interior. AccuWeather RealFeel(R) Temperatures in major cities, such as New York and Philadelphia, could reach as high as 90 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be quick to return as another storm swings through the region on Wednesday.

With the main energy of this storm up in Canada, activity will be on a more isolated level when compared to Monday.

As soon as this system moves in, it will depart in time for a generally dry day on Thursday with reduced humidity.

As the end of the week approaches, all eyes will be focused on Dorian, which strengthened into a powerful Category 5 hurricane on Sunday as it passed over the northernmost islands in the Bahamas, Abaco and Grand Bahama. The projected track of Dorian will keep it just off the Southeast coast through Thursday.

It is not expected to be nearly this strong when it nears the Northeast, but the storm could still pack a punch.

"As Dorian interacts with the non-tropical storm that will cross the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday, it should aid in the storm moving on a northeasterly path off the Northeast coast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller said.

Dorian could take a similar track to that of Tropical Rainstorm Erin from last week.

"Dorian could behave similar to a wintertime nor'easter, even if the center stays at sea," Miller said. "The rain shield with Dorian may generally impact areas along and east of the I-95 corridor."

Locations from Norfolk, Virginia; Dover, Delaware; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Islip, New York; and Plymouth, Massachusetts, are some of the cities that could face a 12- to 24-hour period of soaking rain and gusty winds.

This could disrupt some high school and college football games across the region.

"Moderate coastal flooding is possible in parts of southeastern Virginia, depending on the over size of the circulation around Dorian on Friday," Sosnowski said. "A period of above-normal tides and minor coastal flooding from southeastern Maryland to Massachusetts from late Friday to Saturday."

Meanwhile, those across the interior may be greeted with two straight days of dry weather to end the week.

With it several days away, the track of Dorian can change prior to its closest approach to the Northeast. This can result in either less rain and wind or more. Regardless, rough surf and high waves will occur.