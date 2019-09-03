The American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania now has 18 team members in four states that stand to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. This number includes seven Red Cross volunteers from Northeast PA and the Poconos.

FAST STATS:

The Eastern Pennsylvania Region has now sent 18 of its employees and volunteers to assist with the Hurricane Dorian response in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina

Last night more than 12,000 people stayed in 171 Red Cross shelters

There are roughly 2,000 Red Cross disaster workers on the ground

The Red Cross has pre-positioned 110 emergency response vehicles, 104 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall Sunday afternoon in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm leaving behind catastrophic damage—from destroyed homes to contaminated water sources. While a complete picture of the damage isn’t available yet, it’s clear the storm is dealing a devastating blow to families on the islands.

Bahamas Red Cross volunteers and pre-positioned relief supplies—such as tarps, hygiene items, jerrycans, and hand-crank cell phone chargers—are at the ready.

In the U.S., the American Red Cross is preparing to help tens of thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian as the extremely dangerous storm tracks towards the southeast coast. While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, millions of people live in areas that could be impacted by wind, rain, flooding and a high storm surge, even if the storm doesn’t make direct landfall on the coast.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Dorian by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or 1-800-RED CROSS.







NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH:

September also is National Preparedness Month. Even for unimpacted states, Hurricane Dorian serves as a reminder for everyone to make sure they are prepared for a disaster and not wait until an emergency occurs and it’s too late.

Getting prepared is easier than it sounds. There are three basic steps:

GET A KIT. Pack the following items in an easy-to-carry container – a gallon of water per person, per day; non-perishable food; flashlight and hand-crank or battery-powered radio; extra batteries; sanitation and personal hygiene items; copies of important papers; extra cash and any medical or baby supplies family members may need. See full details here.

MAKE A PLAN. Have all members of your household help devise your emergency plan. Consider what emergencies could happen where you live; what to do if you are separated and how will you let loved ones know you are safe. Find full details and easy-to-use plan templates here.

BE INFORMED. Learn what disasters are common to your area. Find out how local authorities will let you know an emergency is happening. Make sure at least one household member is trained in first aid and CPR in case help is delayed during a disaster. You can also download the Red Cross First Aid App at redcross.org/apps to have instant access on how to handle common first aid emergencies. Learn how to get fully informed about emergencies here.

