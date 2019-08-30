Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested Michael Kellogg, 30, of Carbondale and Brie Kline, 29, of Carbondale, for theft of a motor vehicle.

According to the release, issued by PSP Blooming Grove Trooper Patrick Quinn, police investigated the theft of a motorcycle from a home in Canadensis July 25.

"Through (the) investigation, it was determined that ...Kellogg exited a white Jeep Patriot that was being operated by ...Kline," states the release.

The report states Kellogg "...approached the motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson V-Rod...which was parked in the parking lot several times before getting on to the motorcycle and fleeing the area."

Police state Kellogg "...left the area with the victim's leather jacket and black helmet." Kline then fled the area in her vehicle.

The motorcycle has not been recovered and is reported at stolen. It has a PA registration of W8745.

Anyone with information are urged to Trooper P. Quinn of PSP Blooming Grove, 570-226-5718.