WAYNE COUNTY—Five local food producers share spotlight treatment next Saturday, September 7, for the day-long 2019 Wayne County Farm Tour, hosted by the Wayne Conservation District and SEEDS (Sustainable Energy and Education Development Support) with support from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and the Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO).

Departing the Park Street Complex at 8 a.m., tour takers will visit Calkins Creamery, Highland Dairy Farm, Willow Wisp Organic Farm, Second District Vineyard and Hops Farm, and Fertile Valley Farm before returning to their cars at 5 p.m.

Each stop will offer tour takers a different view into some aspect of the local food production process:

• Calkins Creamery, a prominent cheesemaker in the county.

• Highland Dairy, the supplier for Calkins' dairy needs.

• Willow Wisp, sustainability in its organic farming and energy usage.

• Second District, a wide array of hops, grapes and other produce utilized by a prominent Philadelphia restaurant.

• Fertile Valley, a diversified beef farm featuring an on-site farm store and vegetable CSA (Consumer Supported Agriculture).

Lunch will be catered by the Mustard Seed Cafe and served at Second District Vineyard and Hops Farm.

“The overall goal is to support local agriculture and the local food movement,” said Zach Jones, Nutrient Management Specialist at the Wayne Conservation District.

Jones noted the tour is also focused on highlighting sustainability practices and on-farm conservation efforts.

“In farming, you have to make a living off the top six inches of soil,” said Jones.

The nutrient management specialist noted soil erosion is a major concern in Wayne County, and that sediment from loose topsoil is the number one water pollutant in the area.

The farms on the tour are all prime examples of best management practices when it comes to forestalling soil erosion and sustaining growth from year to year, said Jones.

The tour is also a great way for consumers to connect with the producers who make their food.

It's a chance to “...reconnect with your food and know where your food comes from,” said Jones, adding that there will be opportunities to buy farm products right from the source.

“It'll be a jam-packed day for sure!” said Jones.

Cost for the tour, including lunch, is $5.

Attendees are required to register in advance by calling Sylvia at 570-253-0930.

The tour is capped at 80 people. Attendees are encouraged to register quickly to ensure they have a seat to the five-farm festivities.

Check-in on tour day (Saturday, September 7) is at 8 a.m. with the bus departing half an hour later.

More information about this year's farm tour is available online at wayneconservation.org and www.seedsgroup.net.

—Information from a release was used in this story.