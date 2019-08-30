REGION — The sun may still be high in the sky, but a chill in the morning air means roadways will soon be filled with busses taking children back to school.

Each year, 1.5 million children are transported on Pennsylvania roads each day, traveling a total of 400 million miles to school each year, according to PennDOT.

It's important for area motorists to remember that children will be entering and exiting busses, and keeping them safe is paramount.

According to Pennsylvania's school bus stopping law, there are multiple factors that aim to keep everyone on the road safe.

First, when a vehicle meets or overtakes a stopped school bus with “...red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended...” the motorist must stop.

If a bus is stopped at an intersection with red signal lights flashing and the stop arm extended, vehicles again must stop “...whether it is or is not marked with a stop sign.”

All vehicles “...must stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus,” PennDOT states, adding that drivers “...must wait until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn before moving.”

Vehicles should not move “...until all ... children have reached a place of safety” and the flashing red signal lights are no longer activated.

In addition, PennDOT states drivers “...may proceed on a highway with clearly defined sections or physical barriers providing separate roadways,” adding that this rule only applies “...when the school bus is on the opposite side of the road.”

Physical barriers may include concrete or metal medians and guide rails.

A clearly indicated dividing section can also be marked by trees or shrubs, PennDOT notes.

Penalties

PennDOT states that each year, more than 700 drivers “...are convicted for passing a stopped school bus with its red light flashing.”

If convicted of violating this law, a driver will receive all of the following penalties:

• 60 Day Driver's License Suspension

• Five points on your driving record, and

• a $250 fine.

For more information on the Pennsylvania School Bus Stopping Law, visit www.penndot.gov/safety. Click on “Traffic Safety and Driver Topics” and then on “School Bus Safety.”