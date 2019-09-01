CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP—Local optometry practice Precision Eye Group recently received a $496,000 loan through the Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) Alliance to complete funding on a new facility construction project.

State and local officials, business leaders and optometrists gathered at Precision Eye Group on Route 191 for a check presentation, Thursday morning, made available through the NEPA Alliance Business Finance Corporation and the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Program.

This loan will fund part of an overall $1.2 million project which seeks to acquire land and equipment to erect a new building for the practice, states a release.

Other funding contributing to the project came from loans through the Honesdale National Bank and an equity supplied by the owners.

Precision Eye Group is owned by Dr. Frank Dzwieleski and Dr. Matt Corso.

The pair have managed the practice since 2005, operating out of two offices, one in Honesdale (3319 Lake Ariel Highway) and another in Dingmans Ferry (1409 Route 739).

“With the assistance of SBA 504 funds administered through NEPA Alliance BFC, the business was able to construct a new location to meet the existing demand for their services and allow both doctors to maximize their time with their patients at one location,” states a release.

Present at the loan signing/ribbon cutting ceremony held Thursday were: Dr. Frank Dzwieleski, Dr. Matt Corso, and Dr. Brad Sparks, Precision Eye Group; Jeffrey Box and Steve Ursich, NEPA Alliance; Mark Graziadio, NEPA Executive Committee; Wayne County Commissioners Brian Smith, Wendell Kay and Joseph Adams; Wayne County Treasurer Brian Field; Wayne County Planning Director Craig Rickard; State Representative Jonathan Fritz; Andrew Seder, Senator Lisa Baker's Office; Jack McNulty, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry; and Mike Rollison, The Honesdale National Bank.

Precision Eye Group offers its patients eye/vision exams, glasses and frames, contacts and similar products.

Other services include advanced technology screenings, vision therapy and preventative practices.

The group has served Honesdale and the areas around it for over 25 years.

More information about Precision Eye Group is available by phone:

• Honesdale office-- 570-253-6551.

• Dingmans Ferry office--570-686-1102.

Information is also available online at peg2020.com.

Looking to promote business efforts in the area, the NEPA Alliance serves Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne counties with economic development opportunities.

Services include Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Non-Profit Assistance, Transportation Planning, Research and Information, and Local Government Services.

More information is available by calling 866-758-1929 or visiting www.nepa-alliance.org.

—Information from a release was used in this story.