Honesdale, PA – Wayne Bank recently joined with Karen Corrigan’s Preschool and Child Care Home to support the Wayne County Public Library.

Operated by Karen Corrigan and Shannon Chakiris, the Preschool held its annual Backyard Carnival fundraiser to celebrate the end of its summer camp program. School-age children worked for days sorting out prizes and setting up for the Carnival, and were then joined by former students of the program to help with games, face painting, and other fun activities for the younger children in the group. Carnival prizes were donated by the families of current and past students, as well as local businesses and community supporters. The children and their families also collected coins as part of the fundraiser.

Combined with a contribution from Wayne Bank, the Preschool was able to present the Wayne County Public Library with a $450.00 donation this year. For over 15 years, Library Director, Tracy Schwarz, has been visiting Karen Corrigan’s Preschool every month to participate in story and craft time with the children.

“We are so pleased to be able to join Karen Corrigan’s Preschool in contributing to the Wayne County Public Library,” stated Wayne Bank Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, Steven Daniels, whose son, Russell, attends the Preschool program. “The Library is such a wonderful local resource for the children within our community and we’re very grateful to Tracy and the staff for the educational enrichment they offer students and schools throughout our area.”

Karen Corrigan’s Preschool and Child Care Home is a Star 2 site in the Pennsylvania Keystone STARS Program and has been in operation for 31 years.

