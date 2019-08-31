HONESDALE — The David McKelvy Peterson American Legion Post 254, announced the new officers for 2019-2020 year. The new officers are Commander James Bruck, First Vice Commander Chester Gorski, Second Vice Commander Jim Burke, Adjutant Brent Fullum, Finance/Service Officer Warren Schlosser, Chaplain William Malloy, Sergeant-at-Arms Reid Bodine, Members-at-Large James Byrnes and James Carbone.

Also at the meeting, Commander Bruck announced that with the signing of the LEGION Act on July 30th; more veterans are eligible to join the American Legion.

The legislation changes the eligibility criteria immediately from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1917, to Nov.11,1918, and Dec 7, 1941 to a time later determined by the federal government. Bruck is looking forward to the new year and increasing membership.

Post 254 meets at the Chamber of Commerce building, at 7 pm, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Any veteran interested in joining should contact Commander Bruck at 570-881-0592.