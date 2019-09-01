Karen Smyth, curator for the Narrowsburg Union, held an opening reception for five new exhibitions featuring women artists on Saturday, August 31.

Exhibiting artists are Caroline Chan, photographs; Katharina Litchman, art quilts; Lauren Schaffer, photographs, Ginna Triplett, painting and mixed media; and Julie Wolf, painted paper weavings.

Caroline Chan is a Toronto artist whose practice contemplates relationships between time, memory and place, often alluding to absent places or people. Chan has exhibited across Canada and Korea.

Katharina Litchman, the first “art quilter” inducted into the Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame, applies fabrics to her design wall as though they were paints on canvas. In this exhibit, Litchman presents Amish inspired and one-of-a-kind original designs.

Toronto-based artist Lauren Schaffer’s photo project sets out to assemble images threaded with two impulses: one is the romantic tradition of picturing the world, and the other, an examination of forces affecting that world.

Ginna Triplett is drawn to materials that have been discarded or lost and incorporates them into her primary practice of painting. Observational studies of nature co-mingle with colors, imagery, patterns and textiles that are commonly thought of as feminine.

With her series, 33 Bones, Julie Wolf explores the tension and fine line between fragility and stability. Painted paper weavings encompass a parallel representation of these strengths and limitations.

The Narrowsburg Union is located at 7 Erie Street, Narrowsburg, NY. The exhibitions and reception are free and open to the public. Following the opening reception, gallery hours are Mondays - Saturdays 8 am - 8 pm and Sundays, 8 am - 5 pm, through October 19 (except for Labor Day, Monday, September 2, when it will close at 3 pm). For more information visit www.narrowsburgunion.com