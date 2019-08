The Wayne Choralaires, under the direction of Betsy Black, will begin rehearsals for their 2019 Christmas concert series on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Rehearsals will be held Wednesday evenings at Central United Methodist Church Wesley room from 8:15-9:45pm. Some music experience is necessary.

For additional information and inquiries please call Nancy Swingle, chairman at 570 253-2782 or Betsy Black, director at 570 983-4761.