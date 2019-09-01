The Catholic Choral Society will begin its 71st year on Tuesday, September 3rd, with rehearsals on Tuesday evenings from 6:15 PM to 8:30 PM at the IHM Center at Marywood University .

The Choral Society is nondenominational and composed of members from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna,Pike and Wyoming counties. The chorus performs sacred, classical, and secular music at performances in Northeastern PAcounties.

New members are welcome and no auditions, excepting for voice placement, are required.

The Catholic Choral Society’s first concert is the annual November Generations Concert on Sunday, November 10th at 7PM when the chorus will host regional choral groups from elementary school through college at Holy Rosary Church in Scranton. Additional choral programs are scheduled for the Advent, Christmas and Lenten and spring seasons.

Director of the Catholic Choral Society is Ann Manganiello, Exeter and the accompanist is Jean Shields, Scranton.

Board members assisting co-presidents Brenda Grunza, Nicholson, and Dr. Tom Rittenhouse, Clarks Summit include: Lois Ostrowski, Vice-President; Pittston; Nancy Flannery, Kingston; Sheila O’Brien, Dunmore;; . Barbara Barrett, Dunmore; Kate Conaboy, Archbald and Rich Gibbons, Hunlock Creek. For further information please see www.catholicchoralsociety.org and call 570-575-1040 and like us on Facebook.