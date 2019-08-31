Honesdale PA - The Chamber of the Northern Poconos is pleased to announce that Holly Przasnyski has been appointed as interim executive director. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work for The Chamber of the Northern Poconos and serve the members, the Board, and the community,” Przasnyski said.

“Przasnyski comes with extensive experience and background in business,” Chair of the Board Lorraine Kloss said. Holly will help bring new vision to the Chamber and offer a higher level of promoting our membership and the community.

Przasnyski stated, “I look forward to this great opportunity to grow and make the Chamber of the Northern Poconos and the surrounding communities something amazing.”

“We are pleased to welcome Holly to the Chamber,” Kloss added.

As the interim executive director, Holly will oversee the staff of the Chamber and she will be responsible for office operations, member benefits, and community outreach.