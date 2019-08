Allison Mattern, daughter of Brian and Michelle Mattern, Lake Ariel, received a $500 scholarship from Laurel Chapter #67, Order of the Eastern Star, at a recent meeting. The check was presented by Worthy Matron Elizabeth Rush, left, and Worthy Patron M. Elmer Day, right. Allison, a 2019 graduate of Western Wayne High School, plans to attend DeSales University in Allentown to study Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She plans a career in Medical Research.