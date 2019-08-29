HONESDALE—The Honesdale Senior Center (323 Tenth Street, Honesdale) holds free monthly crafting classes where local seniors can construct decorative, holiday-themed creations to take home.

Held on the last Monday of every month and overseen by Suzanne Putzi, classes in the past have made jewelry, refrigerator magnets, mug rugs, little flags and pins.

Most recently, Monday's class made nautical themed plaques to hang on their walls. In July, the class constructed summer wreathes out of wicker wrapped in ribbon and studded in shells and glass beads.

Supplies for the projects are provided by the senior center free of charge.

Each of the projects are simple enough for those attending to reproduce again at home, should they like.

Attendees “...really have fun doing it,” said Pat Perkins, Activities and Programs Coordinator in the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging.

Perkins noted the craft classes are a great way for seniors to socialize. Each class typically brings together a handful of local seniors.

“Whenever they get together, there's a lot of chatter,” she said. “They're sharing lots of stories.”

The classes are held at 12:45 p.m., following lunch at the center.

Seniors wishing to attend are welcome to enjoy a meal prior to engaging in crafting class, said Perkins.

Next month's class is scheduled for Monday, September 30.

Those wishing to attend are asked to call Suzanne Putzi the week before to reserve a seat and ensure there are enough supplies to go around.

Putzi can be reached at 570-253-4262.

Crafting classes have been a mainstay of the Honesdale Senior Center at various times and frequencies for many years, said Perkins.

Similar crafting classes are also available twice a month at the Lakewood Senior Center.

These and other senior-oriented programs such as nutrition, exercise, APPRISE health and finance counseling, Bingo and other games are available at all four of the senior centers spread throughout the county in Hamlin, Hawley, Honesdale and Lakewood.

More information about Wayne County's senior programming is available through the Area Agency on Aging, 570-253-4262, www.waynecountypa.gov/149/Area-Agency-on-Aging.

—Information from a release was used in this story.