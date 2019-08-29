SUNBURY, PA, (August 29, 2019)– Weis Markets today announced its 12th annual Fight Hunger Program which will run throughout Hunger Action MonthTM in September. The program provides food and monetary donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers across seven states in Weis Markets’ 198-store service area. Since the program’s inception in 2008, we have worked with our customers to raise more than $2.5 million for hunger relief organizations.

“Our Fight Hunger program is designed to help families struggling with food insecurity in the communities we serve,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Over the last 11 years, our customers have demonstrated their generosity through donations in our stores and online. As a grocery retailer and an active member of the communities we serve, we feel a responsibility to help those in our communities that are in need. Weis Markets is proud to complement our customers’ donations with corporate donations to 150 local hunger organizations that the program supports.”

Between August 29, 2019, and October 2, 2019, customers are encouraged to visit their local Weis Markets and consider making small donations of $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at checkout to help support families in need in the community. They can also choose to round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar. Customers can donate shelf stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items to their cart throughout their trip and then placing them in a donation bin at checkout. Donations will also be accepted online at WeisMarkets.com/Fight-Hunger.

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits local food banks and pantries throughout the seven-state market area. Regional food banks, which help coordinate local pick-ups, also participate in the program, including: The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA; The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport, PA);The Maryland Food Bank; The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA); Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading, PA); Philabundance (Montgomery County, PA); Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches; Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira, NY); Food Bank Network of Somerset County; Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (VA); Food Bank of Delaware; and Mountaineer Food Bank (West Virginia).

Please visit Facebook.com/WeisMarkets or WeisMarkets.com for more information on Fight Hunger.