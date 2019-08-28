On Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00pm there will be a film screening of Love Labour's Lostas part of the Such Sweet Thunder: Shakespeare's Plays on Film Series. Dr. Robert Dugan will introduce the play with a brief background and orientation.

“The Such Sweet Thunder" series has screened 28 plays over the past three years. "We have tried to present only the most accurate versions, while enthusiastically supporting the rich and varied tradition of interpretation.

Fortunately, more and more plays are receiving sophisticated film treatments, and we will continue to research and offer only the best and highest quality versions of the plays.” Says Dr. Robert Dugan, host of the series at The Cooperage Project.

After the screening, there will be an opportunity for discussion. Donations will be collected at the door.