Members and guests of Knights of Columbus Council 7622 from Jermyn conducted a road cleanup along a 1-1/2 mile portion of State Route 107 (Rushbrook Street and Heart Lake Road).

The cleanup yielded 35 bags of trash removed from both sides of the road. Council 7622 has been a long time participant of PennDot’s Adopt a Highway Litter Control program. Any catholic gentleman interested in helping others is invited to join the organization by contacting Grand Knight Tom Murphy at 570-282-6342.