HAWLEY - The cupola on the Borough Hall is in good shape, a contractor’s report indicates, but new flashing and siding should be applied, Council President Ann Monaghan related at the August meeting.

The contractor, Bartelson Construction, inspected the roof due to problems with leaks. Non-working roof vents need to be removed; holes need to be patched and new shingles are needed. Three roof vents that had been installed backwards need to be addressed. In addition, the back door to the maintenance department needs replacing.

The estimate was approximately $2,275, which was approved with no dissenting votes. Council members Michelle Rojas, Pat Bartelson and Christina Ferrara Murray were not present. Monaghan said no other estimates were provided.

Although the cupola also needs to be repainted, Monaghan indicated that Wayne County Correctional Facility inmates needing community service will do the work.

• Last month, Council approved an agreement with the Hawley Area (Sewer) Authority to install a generator that will serve both the Authority’s nearby pump station and portions of the Borough Hall building. The Authority is obtaining generations from a state grant program. Monaghan reported that the grant source, however, does not allow the generator to be installed on borough property. The Authority is working on it, and Monaghan said the arrangement may still be salvaged.

• There were 29 ambulance calls made to Hawley Borough in July.

• During July, Hawley Police handled: Disorderly Conduct, 3; Domestic Disputes, 2; Harassment, 1; Theft, 2; Ordinance Violations, 4. Three arrests were made. Officers issued four non-traffic citations, three traffic citations and two traffic warnings. They assisted another jurisdiction once and had 91 other incidents. Officers travelled 1,122 miles. They logged 198.50 hours in Hawley Borough and 27.50 hours in Palmyra Township.

• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspected the Borough’s levee system, and was very pleased with it, Lou Cozza, from Kiley Associates (the Borough’s engineering firm) reported. He said they can thank the Borough’s Public Works Director Scott Mead for most of the reasons the levee inspection passed.

• A new ordinance regulating peddling in the Borough will be advertised for a public hearing, set for 6:45 p.m. on September 11 at Borough Hall.

• There were only eight landlords listed as not complying with the Borough’s Landlord/Tenant Ordinance, which Monaghan said was not bad. The solicitor was authorized to file complaints against these landlords.

• Police Chief Daniel Drake urged the public to take caution on the streets, with schools about to open.

• Chief Drake offered thanks to many people for making National Night Out a success, and particularly thanked Andrea Racht for her efforts in coordinating the annual event.

• The following street closures have been approved for upcoming events:

Saturday, August 24, Wally Lake Fest - Keystone Street from Main to Penn, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (live music and street fair). Church Street from Main to Penn, 12 to 9 p.m. (car show).

Saturday, October 5, Hawley Harvest Hoedown - Keystone Street from Main to Penn, and Church Street from Main to Penn, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (street fair and pre-concert activities).

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.