Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $13.7 million in grant funding to make infrastructure and equipment upgrades at 29 Pennsylvania airports. The new improvements will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet demands, or attract more growth.

“Investments in our aviation infrastructure is vital to the economic vitality of the commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf. “Hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported by aviation in Pennsylvania and the new investments announced today will help airports bolster commerce and attract more customers.”

As of April 2019, Pennsylvania ranks 13th in the country in the number of public-use aviation facilities with 127 airports, heliports, and seaplane bases. Funded through PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, Aviation Development Program, and the Multimodal Fund, the new investments will infuse new state investments to expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.

Following is a county-by-county list of approved aviation projects:

Allegheny County:

Allegheny County Airport - $900,000 to restore and upgrade airport buildings Pittsburgh International Airport -$2 million for aviation compatible commercial business park development on the airport

Armstrong County: McVille Airport - $150,000 for construction of a building to store and protect airport maintenance equipment

Berks County: Reading Regional Airport --$18,750 to acquire snow removal equipment, $150,000 for rehabilitating portions of the north and west apron pavement areas and $180,000 to construct a de-icing material storage building

Bucks County: Quakertown Airport - $110,000 to purchase property that will help protect the approaches to the airport’s runway

Butler County:

Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport - $250,000 to make improvements to the administration building, including enhanced access for those with disabilities, and $450,000 for rehabilitating taxiways and constructing an access road on the south-side of the airport Butler Farm Show Airport - $67,500 for pavement repairs and re-marking

Cambria County: John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport - $150,000 to update the passenger terminal facility, including improvements to make it more energy efficient.

Centre County: University Park Airport - $75,000 for joint sealing the runway.

Chester County:

Chester County/ G.O. Carlson Airport – $1.1 million of state funds for expansion of the public-use areas in the terminal building, as well as ground access improvements. New Garden Airport - $105,000 to design pavement rehabilitation of the airport access road.

Clarion County: Clarion County Airport - $75,000 to design rehabilitation of the aviation fuel farm.

Cumberland County: Carlisle Airport - $90,000 to remove and/or light obstructions in the runway approaches.

Dauphin County: Harrisburg International Airport - $1.4 million to continue rehabilitating and reconstructing sections of Airport Drive.

Erie County: Erie International Airport/Tom Ridge Field - $168,750 to acquire equipment to maintain airport facilities, including turfed and paved areas, as well as vehicles to support airport operations.

Lackawanna County: Seamans Airport - $73,500 to seal and re-mark the runway.

Lancaster County: Lancaster Airport - $37,500 to acquire airfield maintenance materials such as crack sealant that can be applied by airport maintenance staff.

Lehigh County: Lehigh Valley International Airport - $2.8 million of state funds to continue the development of general aviation hangars.

Luzerne County: Wilkes-Barre/Wyoming Valley Airport - $75,000 to replace the aviation gasoline fuel dispenser.

Mercer County: Grove City Airport - $142,500 to acquire equipment to remove brush and support ground handling of aircraft.

Mifflin County: Mifflin County Airport - $200,000 to rehabilitate existing hangars, including upgrades to the electrical system and replacing structural steel items, $30,000 for designing aviation fuel facilities.

Monroe County: Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport - $150,000 for designing replacement of the fuel farm.

Montgomery County: Wings Field - $150,000 to remove and/or light obstructions in the runway approaches.

Northumberland County:

Danville Airport - $180,000 to install pilot visual aid equipment and replace runway edge lighting. Northumberland County Airport - $7,500 for the installation of security cameras.

Philadelphia County: Philadelphia International Airport - $424,900 in state funds for rehabilitation of platforms and canopies at the airport’s SEPTA regional rail line station.

Somerset County: Somerset County Airport - $150,000 to acquire equipment to maintain airport facilities, including turfed and paved areas.

Westmoreland County:

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport - $1.5 million for hangar site development and ground access improvements. Rostraver Airport - $375,000 for repairing the airport access road and making improvements to the aviation fuel farm and helipad.