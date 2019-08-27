Moscow (PA)—Stephanie Carolan, a senior at Scranton Preparatory School, has been named as a Blue & Gold scholar at UNC Greensboro. Stephanie was chosen from more than 800 high achieving applicants and will receive a $63,100 scholarship ($15,775 per year for her four years at UNCG).

“I’m proud of all our Blue & Gold scholars. Their hard work and commitment to excellence exemplifies the spirit of the students here at UNC Greensboro,” said Chris Keller, Director of Undergraduate Admissions at UNC Greensboro. “These scholarships are truly life-changing. I’m thrilled that these students have this opportunity and can’t wait to see where their academic journey leads.”

Blue & Gold scholarship recipients are selected by a committee of admissions recruitment staff based on their leadership roles, community service, honors and awards, and academic record. Stephanie is recognized among the top applicants to UNC Greensboro this school year.

Stephanie is a member of National Honor Society, she is a member of the Classical Languages CLub, and she is the co-captain of the tennis team. This fall she has been admitted to UNC Greensboro to study Biology.

About the Blue & Gold Scholarship

Blue & Gold Scholarships are awarded to outstanding first year applicants at UNC Greensboro. This year, UNCG’s admissions office awarded 103 scholarships valued at more than $1 million across four years. To be eligible, students must meet UNCG’s priority deadline and submit a supplemental essay. Additional information about the Blue & Gold Scholarship program can be found at admissions.uncg.edu/costs-aid/scholarships/.

About UNC Greensboro

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and value, UNC Greensboro is 1 of only 50 doctoral institutions distinguished by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 as 1 of the original 3 UNC system institutions, today UNC Greensboro has 20,000+ students, 125+ undergraduate areas of study, 100+ master’s and doctoral programs, and 17 Division I athletic teams (go Spartans!). Find your way here. uncg.edu

