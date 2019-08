Joseph W. Farrell, Principal, Carbondale Area Junior-Senior High School, announces the following homeroom assignments for the 2019-2020 school year. Students in grades seven through twelve will report to the following homerooms at 8:00 am on the first full day of school of scheduled classes, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

SENIOR HOMEROOMS

ROOM 101 – ALBARRACIN TO CAVISTON ROOM 102 – CICIO TO FRANKOVSKY ROOM 103 – GILLIOTTI TO MCEATHRON ROOM 104 – MCLAUGHLIN TO SHAW ROOM 105 – SMITH TO WILLIAMS

JUNIOR HOMEROOMS

ROOM 106 – ACOSTA JR TO CONNOLLY ROOM 107 – CORNALL TO HOWEY

ROOM 108 – HUDSON TO MARSH

ROOM 109 – MAZZA TO RATLIFF

ROOM 110 – RICHARDSON TO YARBROUGH

SOPHOMORE HOMEROOMS

ROOM 111 – ARCHER TO DURST ROOM 112 – EDGAR TO HUND-GATELY ROOM 114 – JOHANNES TO MORAN ROOM 115 – MUSHOW TO SANTIAGO ROOM 116 – SIGGINS TO ZURASKI

FRESHMAN HOMEROOMS

ROOM 117 – ALLSOP TO DURST ROOM 121 – EAKLE TO KELSCH ROOM 129 – KILMER TO MULHALL ROOM 130 – MURPHY TO SEYMOUR ROOM 131 – SHAW TO ZANTOWSKY

EIGHT GRADE HOMEROOMS

ROOM 132 – ABEL TO CURTIS

ROOM 133 – DAVIS TO GUTHRIE

ROOM 134 – HASENFLUE TO MATOS ROOM 135 – MATOUSHEK TO REILLY ROOM 136 – RICHARDSON TO WORMUTH

SEVENTH GRADE HONMEROOMS

ROOM 137 – ALEXANDER TO CRESSLEY ROOM 140 – CRUZ TO HERLIHY

ROOM 142 – HOUDERSHIELDT TO MEDINA ROOM 146 – MICHALSKI TO SANTOS ROOM 151 – SHAYKA TO YOUNG