NEWFOUNDLAND - The 102nd Greene-Dreyer-Sterling (GDS) Fair opens in Newfoundland this Friday. The fairgrounds are downtown, behind the South Elementary School, along Routes 191/507. Free parking is available across the street in Carlton Drake Memorial Park.

See www.gdsfair.com or their Facebook page for more details. The current schedule is reprinted below.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

2pm Gates and Rides Open

Jennifer Black (Chainsaw Carver)

3pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

4pm The Magic of Damian (EP)

Ice Cream Sundae Giveaway (LT)

5pm Essay Contest Winners Presentation

Jennifer Black (Chainsaw Carver)

6pm The Magic of Damian (EP)

4H YOUTH & OPEN BEEF SHOW (LT)

7pm Firemen’s Competition, hosted by Hamlin Fire Company (Arena)

Jennifer Black (Chainsaw Carver)

8pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

9pm Jennifer Black (Chainsaw Carver)



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

(Senior Day - Pay $4 with ID…ages 65 and older)

2pm Gates and Rides Open

The Magic of Damian (EP)

3pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

4pm The Magic of Damian (EP)

5pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

6pm The Magic of Damian (EP)

Cow Plop Bingo (Arena)

7pm Western Wayne HS Marching Band (School Lot)

8pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)



THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

2pm Gates and Rides Open

3pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

5pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

6pm Pie Eating Contest (Information Booth)

Barn Animal Dress Up (LT)

7pm Close Encounters with Birds of Prey - Delaware Valley Raptor Center (EP)

Diesel Truck Pull (Arena)

Wallenpaupack Area HS Marching Band (School Lot)

8pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)



FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

11am Gates Open

OPEN DAIRY SHOW (LT)

12pm Rides Open

1pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

2pm Tierney Joyce (EP)

3pm Rob the Juggler (EP)

Team Milking Competition (LT)

4pm Tierney Joyce (EP)

5pm Rob the Juggler (EP)

6pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

7pm Reece Ranch Rodeo (Arena) **$15 extra charge

8pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)



SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

11am Gates Open

12pm Rides Open

The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

1pm JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION (LT)

Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show (EP)

2:30pmBaby Pageant (EP)

4pm Earl Mickel Youth Turkey Calling Contest (LT)

5pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

6pm Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show (EP)

Demolition Derby (Arena) ** $8 extra charge

7pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

9am Gates Open

Farm Tractor Pull (Arena)

12pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

Rides Open

1pm Dog Show (LT)

Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show (EP)

2pm Frog Jumping Contest (EP)

3pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

4pm Cowboy Larry & Brave Beth Show (EP)

5pm Jumpstart Duo (EP)

FARM CROP AUCTION (Information Booth)

6pm The Big Tiny Young Show (EP)

7pm Jumpstart Duo (EP)

Gas/Semi Pull (Arena)

5pm Rides Open

GDS Fair Car Show (Arena)

6pm Opening Ceremony (EP)

7pm Callie Gelderman (EP).





