WALLENPAUPACK - A Boy Scout, David Kelly, received permission from the Wallenpaupack School Board, August 19, to install a gaga ball court at the South Elementary School in Newfoundland.

WALLENPAUPACK - A Boy Scout, David Kelly, received permission from the Wallenpaupack School Board, August 19, to install a gaga ball court at the South Elementary School in Newfoundland.

Kelly is a Wallenpaupack senior from South Sterling, and is a member of Scout Pack 129 in Paupack. He said Camp Acaheli in Blakesly, where he worked this summer has gaga ball. This gave him the idea for his Eagle Scout project, he explained.

Gaga ball is a fast moving, high energy sport played with a soft foam ball within an octagonal court. Players dodge, strike, run and jump while trying to hit opponents with the ball below the knees, Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball.

He told the board it is very safe and easy to play, and suitable for all age groups. He suggested that getting to play could be used as a reward for good behavior.

Each side would be 10 feet long and as many as 60 people could play at. He explained how he would build the court and maintenance that would be needed. A tarp is desired to cover it for the winter.

South Elementary Principal Mark Kirsten expressed his enthusiastic support and has a “perfect spot” for it.

In May 2018, Troop 129 Scout Bailey Vennie was approved by the school board for a similar Eagle Scout project, to construct a gaga ball court at the North Primary and North Intermediate schools.

Kelly said that Scouting of America provides the liability insurance. Board member John Drake said the plan was fine as long it is insured. Superintendent Michael Silsby thanked the Scout for his willingness to undertake the project.

The next Wallenpaupack School Board meeting is set for Monday, September 9 at 6 p.m. at the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit wallenpaupack.org under Board of Education; select BoardDocs.

Classes resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.



