Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Lackawanna County

There will be traffic issues in downtown Scranton on Saturday, August 24, 2019 for the Electric City Classic starting at 5:00 AM to 9 PM. 100-300 Block of Lackawnna Ave and 100-200 Block of Wyoming Ave will be closed. On Sunday, August 25 Electric City Classic Hill Climb on Olive Street, Scranton starting at 9 AM.



Starting Friday, August 30 through Monday, Sept 2, 2019 there will be traffic issues at Courthouse Square in Down town Scranton for the Annual La Festa Italiana. There may be closures on Thursday, August 29 for set up and again on Sept 3 for clean-up.

Short Term

SR 502-Spring Brook Rd.-Spring Brook/Covington Twp.-lane encroachment-Mowing Operation-Wednesday 08/28/2019-Friday 08/30/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 524-Kennedy creek Road-North Abington-Single Lane-Mowing-Monday, August 26, 2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 1007-Crystal Lake Rd-Fell TWP-Closed-Large pipe replacement-Monday, August 26,2019-Friday August, 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 1025-Wemberly Hills-Scott Twp.-Single Lane-Mowing-Monday, August 26,2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 2009-Jubilee Rd. -Covington/ Madison Twps.-lane encroachment-Mowing Operation-Monday 08/26/2019-Tueday 08/27/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 4002-Farnham Rd.-Benton Twp.-Road Closed with Detour-Culvert Repairs-Monday 08/26/2019-Friday 08/30/2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 4007-Craig/Miller Road-Scott Twp.-Single Lane-Mowing-Monday, August 26,2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3 :00 PM

SR 4012-Waverly Rd-Glenburn TWP-Single Lane-Ditching-Monday, August 26, 2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4013-Lower Mill City-West Abington-Single Lane-Mech Brushing-Monday, August 26, 2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4018-Lieber's Rd-West Abington-Single Lane-Mech Brushing-Monday, August 26, 2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4022-North Rd-West Abington-Single Lane-Mech Brushing-Monday, August 26, 2019-Friday, August 30, 2019-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 307 Bridge over I-81 (Moosic St., Scranton)The project will resume on April 1, 2019 additional work will be needed and the project will now be completed by the fall of 2019.

SR 307 at Shady Lane, Rd, Lackawanna County, South Abington Township: The proposed project consists of the precast concrete box culvert extension of an existing arch culvert (over Summit Lake Creek) with cast-in-place concrete collar, precast wingwalls and precast end section. Other work includes roadway/ shoulder improvements, guiderail, installation of rock lined swales, slope stability, utility relocation, rock scour protection, concrete arch structure repair, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, excavation, drainage, landscaping, E & S control measures, pavement markings and temporary excavation.

The temporary traffic signal will be in place starting on April 9. The project should be completed by October 2019.

SR 435 resurfacing project. The project starts at SR 380 and continue to Moscow. The project will resurface a total of 18.26 miles. The project started in May 2019 and should be completed October 2019.

SR 3022 Central Scranton Expressway, Scranton, PA. Retaining wall repair, Safety improvements and paving work on the Central Scranton Expressway. The project is excepted to be completed by fall of 2019. Please be advised that there will new traffic patterns on the Central Scranton Expressway. The inbound and outbound lanes are now on the opposite side of the expressway.