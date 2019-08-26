HONESDALE — The Dime Bank has pledged $150,000.00 to Wayne Memorial Health Foundation’s Second Century Fund. The pledge is being paid in $30,000.00 increments over the course of five years. Wayne Memorial will reach one hundred years of service to the community in September 2020. The Second Century Fund is a campaign to raise $3 million dollars to augment the hospital’s Master Facilities Plan including implementing new technologies for diagnosis, healing, and communication.

The Dime Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman stated, “We are proud to be an integral part of assisting Wayne Memorial build a larger, renovated, enhanced hospital. We believe a strong community needs exceptional healthcare at its core and that is what we have right here in Wayne County. We are gratified to support Wayne Memorial as it serves the needs of the people who live and work here, for 100 years and beyond."

