NARROWSBURG — The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) will host a presentation on “The Upper Delaware Recreation Project - Building a Community Around Recreation” by Dan Paparella at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 th , at the UDC office located at 211 Bridge Street, Narrowsburg, NY.

The monthly meeting to follow will include a synopsis of minutes from the three standing Council committees; potential status reports from the Delaware River Basin Commission, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, National Park Service, and the UDC Executive Director; discussion of old and new business; and public comment.

All Council and committee meetings of the Upper Delaware Council are open to the public. For a schedule of 2019 meeting dates or other information, please call (845) 252-3022 or visit www.upperdelawarecouncil.org.