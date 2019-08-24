HARRISBURG - Students from throughout Northeast Pennsylvania joined others from throughout the state when they visited the Capitol recently as part of the Keystone Boys State program.

The Pennsylvania American Legion-run Keystone Boys State program, is a week-long educational endeavor that hopes to develop leadership and pride in American citizenship in its participants and to arouse a keen interest in the detailed study of government in them.

Students stay at Shippensburg University for the week but make trips as part of the educational experience. During a visit to Harrisburg, the students visited the Capitol and were able to enter the Senate chamber and discuss various topics with lawmakers including Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20th.