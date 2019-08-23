Bushkill, PA- River Road on the Pennsylvania side of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will be closed on Tuesday, August 27, for road maintenance and crack sealing.

The closure will take place between midnight and 3 pm and will extend from the southern boundary near Hialeah Picnic Area to Park Headquarters. If work is completed earlier than expected, the road will be re-opened before 3 pm. Hialeah Picnic Area will remain open and access to the McDade Trail will be available at the Hialeah and Park Headquarters trailheads during the closure.