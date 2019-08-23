NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT

SECONDARY ROUTE DESCRIPTION 2019-2020

SPRINGBROOK / COVINGTON AREA

Bus #26 - Stouts Bussing HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:25 AM

Starting at Swartz Valley and June Dr (all pickups) to Rt 502, (right) on Rt 502 (all pickups) to Matthews Rd, (turnaround at Spring Brook Church) Proceed up Rt 502 (all pickups) from Matthews Rd to Rt 307 (left) on Rt 307 to Rt 690 (right) on Rt 690 High School pickups On Rt 690 from Harmony Hills to Maple Street to Rt 435 (all pickups) to Rt 307, (right) on Rt 307, to Dorantown Road (right) all pickups to Route 435, to High School. Middle School pickups at Keene Street, Keene & Maple, Maple & Academy, Maple & Church Parking lot, to Marion & Beech, Marion & Birch, Marion & Pine, Pine & Hill, Hill & Birch, Hill & Beech, to Church St to Middle School.

GOULDSBORO / THORNHURST AREA

Bus #18 - Stouts Bussing HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:23 AM

Starting Thornhurst CC Estates 1st entrance (Fern Dr) to 2nd entrance (Maple Dr) to turnaround, proceed down Bear Lake Rd to River Rd, (right) on River Rd to turnaround all pickups to Pine Grove Rd (left) on Pine Grove Rd to Pine Grove Acres turnaround at Kimberly Lane to Clifton Beach Rd all pickups to Route 435. 435 Proceed to High School/Middle School.

Bus #21 - Stouts Bussing HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:25 AM

Starting Intersection Rt 435 and Phillips Rd pick up Big Bass Lake Fire Gate proceed to Rt 507 (right) all pickups to Rt 435, all pickups to Phillips Rd, proceed to Jubilee Rd all pickups to Frytown Rd (right) on Frytown to turnaround, to Jubilee Rd proceed to Center St all pickups to Rt 435, to High School, proceed to Church St to Harmony Hills Middle School pickups at Sunrise & Apple Tree, Apple Tree & Autumn, Autumn & Greenfield, Parkview & Park, Parkview & Sunrise, Parkview & Blueberry, Parkview & Clover, Clover & Parkview, Parkview & Hideaway, Hideaway & Pin Oak to Middle School.

Bus #27 - Stouts Bussing HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:20 AM

Starting at Pocono Springs pickups at Fountain & Cobblewood, Fountain & Crystal, Pocono & Fox, Pocono & Trout, Pocono & Navajo, Pocono & Park, Pocono & Lake, Pocono & Ojibwa, Pocono & Spring, Pocono & Spruce, to Rt 196 to Rt 507 pickup Lakeview Estates proceed to Tobyhanna Rd (left) all pickups to County Line turn around, to Main Street to 2nd Street to 3rd Street, (left) on Main Street to Phillips Road, all pickups on Phillips Rd except BBL Main Gate and Fire Gate to Rt 435, to High School/Middle School.

Bus #47 - Stouts Bussing HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:18 AM

Starting top half Pine Grove Rd all pickups to Bear Lake Rd, (right) 2nd Entrance Thornhurst CCE (Maple Drive) to turnaround, Thornhurst CCE 3rd Entrance and 4th Entrance (Country Club Dr) proceed down Bear Lake Rd pickup Melvin Rd, Ball St, Trap Shoot Rd, to River Rd pickups at Creekside, Bucky Run Lane and Plank Road to Sandy Beach Rd all pickups to Dorantown Rd, proceed right onto Dorantown to Rt 307, proceed left on Rt 307 to Winship Rd to Sanko Rd, (right) on Langan Rd to Route 435 to High School/Middle School.

MADISONVILLE AREA

Bus #9 - Stouts Bussing HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:25 AM

Starting on Aberdeen Road all pickups to Meadowlark Drive all pickups to Aberdeen Road all pickups to Motichka Road to Reservoir Road (right) all pickups to Yednick turnaround to Motichka Road to Aberdeen all pickups to Willow Street to High School/Middle School.

MOSCOW AREA

Bus #77 - Stouts Bussing HS

Starting Time - 6:45 AM

Starting on Marion & Beech, Marion & Pine, Pine & Hill, Hill & Beech, Church & Horseshoe, to Harmony Hills (right) pickups at Sunrise & Apple Tree, Apple Tree & Autumn, Parkview & Park, Parkview & Sunrise, Parkview & Blueberry, Parkview & Clover, Clover & Parkview, Parkview & Hideaway and Hideaway & Pin Oak to Rt 435 (right) to Keene Street pickups at Keene & Maple, Maple & Academy, Academy & Spring Garden, 110 Spring Garden, to Middle School/High School.

SPRINGBROOK / COVINGTON AREA

Bus #14 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:30 AM

Starting Rt 690 West, all stops from Wilderness Rd to Bowens Rd. - Right on Bowens Rd all stops to Elias Rd. - Elias Rd all stops to Rt 502 East. - Rt 502 East no stops to Horse Shoe Rd Loop (East entrance) to Rt 502. - Rt 502 East all stops to Ash Gap Rd. Right on to Ash Gap all stops (Turn around) back to Rt 502 East. Right on Rt 502 East no stops to Laurel Rd. All Stops on Laurel Rd. (ending Laurel Rd / Rubando Dr). Proceed to High School/Middle School.

Bus #15 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:35 AM

Starting at Laurel Rd/Rubando Rd all stops on Laurel from Rubando to Rt 307.

Left on Rt 307 no stops. Right on Rt 690 no stops. Right on Union Mill Rd stops

at both entrances for Independence Ridge, make a right on Winship Rd All stops to Sanko Rd. Turn around at Covington Park and back to Winship Rd. right on Winship back to Union Mill. Make a right on Union Mill and continue on Union Mill Rd to VanBrunt all stops. Left on Van Brunt St., all stops to Rt 435. Make a right then left to Rt 690 East to New St - New St to Lincoln St to Brook St all stops. - West on Brook St to Market St all stops, West on Market to Rt 435 South. - Rt 435 South to Golden Oaks Development. Right on to Gold Oaks drive and Stops at all intersections. Right on Buena Vista to Langan, stops at intersection of Langan and Buena Vista Dr. Follow Langan Rd., No stops to Rt. 435 and on to Middle School/ High School.

Bus #55 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Start Time - 6:30 AM

From Rt 502, Spring Brook, all stops Aston Mt. Rd to Gudz Rd. Left on

Gudz Rd, all stops, turn around at Lois Miller Rd, back to Aston Mt. Rd.

Left on Aston Mt. Rd, all stops to Rt 502, Moosic end. Right on Rt 502, all

stops to Rt 690. Left on Rt 690, all stops to Beech Rd. Right on Beech Rd,

all stops to Rt 502. Left on Rt 502 no stops. Left on Matthews Rd, all stops to Rt 690. Right on Rt 690 and proceed to Middle School/ High School.

Bus #55 - Pocono Trans. PM Moscow stops for High School

Make left from Rt 435 onto Hideaway. Stops at Pin Oak & Parkview. Left on Parkview, stop at Clover. Left on Clover, left on Pin Oak, right on Hideaway, right on Rt 435. All Moscow stops, at intersections, on the following route: Right onto Keene, left onto Maple, left on Academy, right on Spring Garden right on Church (no stops on Church by bus 55), right onto Gardner, left onto Pine, left onto Marion and go to the Middle School

GOULDSBORO / THORNHURST AREA

Bus #2 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:35 AM

Begins on to Fox Farm Rd – At dead end at Suarez - Turnaround - Back out Fox Farm Rd - Big Bass Recycling Center (combination of Williams and Larson Gates) – 4th St, Right on Main St (Rt 507) - No pickups - Right on Phillips Rd (all pickups including Big Bass Main Gate except for Big Bass Fire Gate). – Right onto Rt 435, Right on Rt. 435 Proceed to High School/Middle School.

MADISONVILLE AREA

Bus #16 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:30 AM

Starting Gardner Rd/McAndrew Rd. – All stops McAndrew Rd to Rt 435 South. All stops on Rt 435 south to Rt 690 East. - Rt 690 East to Bear Brook Rd. Make a right on Bear Brook Rd. all stops to Becks Crossing. Left on Becks Crossing all stops to Rt 690 East. Rt 690 East to Haas Pond Rd. – South on Haas Pond Rd , all stops to Nashotka Rd – Continue all stops through Quicktown Rd (Turn Around at Occulto Rd)Quicktown to Hornbaker Cemetery Rd. all stops - Back to Haas Pond Rd South, all stops to Jubilee. West on Jubilee. All stops at bottom of “S” curve. (End of route) Proceed to High School/Middle School.

Bus #32 – Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:40 AM

Starting at Becks Crossing/Bloomington Rd south - South on Bloomington Rd to Wallick Lane all stops. Back out to Bloomington Rd - South on Bloomington Rd to Howe Rd. Right on Howe Rd. all stops to Kosinski Rd. Turnaround back out to Bloomington Rd.- South on Bloomington Rd. to Jubilee - East on Jubilee Rd all stops to the top of the “S” curve just before the intersection with Haas Pond and Maple Grove. North on Haas Pond Rd, no stops to Major Rd. West on Major Rd all stops to Bloomington. South on Bloomington Rd all stops to Jubilee. West on Jubilee all stops to Kosinski Rd; Right on Kosinski Rd to Howe Rd (Turn a round) back to Jubilee Rd, all stops on Jubilee Rd to Frytown Rd. Continue on Jubilee, no stops. Proceed to High School/Middle School.

ELMHURST AREA

Bus #1 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:30 AM

Starting at Gardner Rd. North of McAndrew Rd all stops to Blue Shutters. - South on Blue Shutters all stops to Rt 435. - North on Rt 435 to Griffin Rd (east) *Craig Dev. Hahn Rd. -South on Burke Rd to Rt 590. -Rt 590 West all stops to Buckingham St Loop (Elm Dr, Tioga St and Elmwood Estates). - Buckingham St loop to Rt 590 West to Jug Handle Rd - Jug Handle Rd to Old Main St loop to Rt 435 South. - Rt 435 South All stops on Rt 435 to Fairview Cemetery to High School/Middle School.

Bus #3 – Pocono Trans HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:40AM

From Rt 307 take Blue Shutters Rd to Right on Velview. Left on Willcrest. Left on Wilson, Right on Blue Shutters to Beechwood Dr. Right on Beechwood. Left onto Sunset Rd. Left on Shady Dr. Bus will stop at all corners in the development. Right on Blue Shutters no stops to Rt 435. Right on Rt 435, all stops on Rt 435 to McAndrew Rd., and proceed to the High School/Middle School.

Bus #28 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:40 AM

Starting at Front St - Front St North to Water Tank Rd (road name changes to) Summit Woods Rd Right on Highland Rd (road name changes to) Summit Woods Rd, return to Water Tank Rd. head towards Rt 435 Right on Gardner Rd to Blue Shutters Rd - West on Blue Shutters towards Rt 307 all stops on Blue Shutters to Elmbrook Terrace development. Right on Jonslea, all stops at intersections of development. Left on Brook Dr, left on Circle Dr, all stops at intersections to Blue Shutters. Rd- Right on Blue Shutters all stops to Rt 307 left on Rt 307 no stops Proceed to Middle School/High School.

JEFFERSON AREA

Bus #7 – Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:35 AM

Start with pickups on Rt 247, Stop at Moosic Lakes at Old Lake Rd. Turnaround, make left onto Rt 247 and left on Laurel Ridge Dr. all stops to White Oak Way. Turn around at White Oak Way, go back and make left on Rt 247 Make left on Jefferson Blvd., all stops until left on Oak Dr. Left on Forest, all stops until right on Willard. All stops on Willard until left on 1st Ave. Proceed to left on Rt 247, to Line Rd. Turnaround and proceed to Interstate 84/380. Proceed to Middle School/High School.

Bus #7- Pocono Trans. PM Harmony Hills stops for HS

Leave High School and turn left on Hideaway Dr. Turn left on Parkview Rd. Stop at Blueberry Pl. Stop at Sunrise Blvd. Stop at Park Lane. Turn left on Autumn Dr and make stops at intersections. Turn left on Clearview Dr and stop at Sunrise Blvd. Turn right on Sunrise Blvd. Turn left on Church St and stop at Horseshoe Dr and Marion St. Proceed to Middle School.

Bus #33 - Pocono Trans. HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:30AM

Start on SR 348 at Golf Course All Stops to SR 247 Intersection. Proceed to Wimmers Rd. Right on Wimmers Rd. All stopson Wimmers Rd between Rt 348 and Rt 590. Left on Rt 590 then right on Aberdeen Rd. Left on Quicktown Rd all stops to Henry Drinker Rd. Right on Henry Drinker Rd all stops to Rt 690. Proceed on Rt. 690 to Reservoir Rd. Right on Reservoir Rd all stops to Aberdeen Rd. Left on Aberdeen Rd and SR 435, left on 435 south and proceed to High School/Middle School.

SPRINGBROOK / COVINGTON AREA

Bus #11 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:25 AM

Begin on Yostville Rd off Rt 502 - All stops both sides - Turn left on Old School House Rd - All stops to bottom of hill – Turnaround on Leggs Rd - Back out Old School House Rd - Left on Yostville (Yostville becomes Dorantown Rd) - All stops both sides of road to intersection Rt 307 - Right on Rt 307S - All stops on right –Right into Glen Meadows- turnaround back out to Rt 307 – Right on to Rt307/435 All stops on right to Keystone Rd- Right on Keystone – Right on Rt 435 – All stops on right to Burger King – Left onto Rt 502 - Turnaround at Burger King onto Rt 435N - All stops on Rt 435 to top of Hill after Jubilee Rd. - Proceed to High School/Middle School.

Bus #17 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:40AM

Begin at intersection of Rt 307 & Rt 690W. All stops Rt 690W to - Wildernest Development – All stops through to Maple Lake Rd – Turn right on Maple Lake Rd - All stops to Rt 307 - Turn left on Rt 307N – No stops - Left on O’Hara Rd - All stops both sides - Left on Rt 690E - Jenwinn Acres (Joni Dr) all stops – back to Rt 690 (all stops). Right onto Harriett - All stops in Deerfield Acres - Greenbriar -Turnaround at end of Greenbriar – back out Harriet Dr, Right on Deerfield Dr – Left on Greenbriar, Righton June Dr., left onto Swartz Valley Rd, Right on Rt 690. Proceed to Middle School /High School.

Bus #34 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:30 AM

Begin at Foleywood on Rt 307 - Right on Marcie, left on John, left on Evergreen, all stops. - Right on Rt 307N, all stops on right to Roaring Brook Estates. - Right into Roaring Brook Estates on Ullyses - right on Barbara Dr - left on Candy Lane - left on Donny Dr to Rt 307, all stops. - Right on Rt 307N to left on Homestead, turn around at Hazard. - Right on Rt 307S, all stops on right to Rt 502. Left on Rt 502E, no stops. - Proceed to High School/Middle School.

Bus #36 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:40 AM

Begin on Skyline Dr - Pick up at Maple, Sunset Dr - Back to Rt 435N - Left on 502W - All stops through ,

go through light, Right on second Richlind Dr – loop through Bailor’s Rd back to Rt 307 – Left on RT307 -

Right onto Rt 690 – All stops both sides to Gardner Rd, including Schlittler Rd- Proceed to Middle School

then High School

GOULDSBORO / THORNHURST AREA

Bus #24 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:30 AM

Begin at Gouldsboro Fire Company, right on Rt. 507 – Left on 4th street – Right on Sunnyside turnaround at Kitchens Rd back out Sunnyside all stops. Left on Fox Farm, over one vehicle bridge, turns to 4th street – Left at 507 all stops to Indian Country. Turnaround at Indian Country, Right onto Rt. 507 to Pocono Ranchettes (pick up and turn around at Pocono Ranchettes), Right onto RT 507, all stops on Rt. 507. Right on Lehigh Rd. All stops on both sides of Lehigh Rd to turnaround at railroad tracks. Back to Rt.

507. Right on Rt. 507, all stops both sides including Cherry Lane. All stops to Phillips Rd. Right on Phillips Rd., proceed to Rt. 435. Right on Rt. 435, proceed to High School/Middle School.

MADISONVILLE AREA

Bus #5 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:30 AM

Begin on Rt 690 W at County Line – all stops to Quicktown corners. Take a right on Quicktown Rd – all

stops to Henry Drinker Rd, turn around at corner of Quicktown and Henry Drinker and back down Quicktown. Take a right onto Rt 690 W – Continue on Rt 690 W – all stops to Bird Road. Left onto Bird

Road – all stops to swamp, turnaround back out to Rt 690 – Left on Rt 690 – all stops to Bryant Lane, except Dawn Acres. Proceed to Middle School/High School.

Bus #12 – Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:37 AM

Begin at the Madisonville Fire House on Route 690 W –pick up @ house just before Bear Brook Acres - Right on Bear Brook Acres Drive – Keep right – Make all stops – Return to Route 690W – Right on Route 690W – Left on to Bear Brook Road – Right on Beck’s Crossing – All stops to turnaround at Held’s – Back

out Beck’s Crossing – Left on Little League Road – All stops including Hillside Mobile Home Park – Left on Route 690W – Pick up at Dawn Acres – Right on Willow Street – Pick up at Stephens Heights – Left on

Aberdeen Road – No more stops, go to Middle School first, then onto the High School.

JEFFERSON AREA

Bus #4 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time – 6:30 AM

Rt 348E, Right on Sheerer Rd - All stops - turn around- Left on Rt 348W to Old Mill Rd – Right into

Stonefield Estates and pick up at Birchwood Lane - Turnaround - Right on Old Mill Rd (All pickups) – Right on Rt 348W – All pickups to Hitchcock Rd - Right on Hitchcock Rd – all stops until Stevens, Right on Stevens Rd – all stop - Left on Spangenberg Rd., all stops. Left on Cortez Rd. – Pick up Highview Terrace

– All stops to Rt 348 – Right on Rt 348W – all stops to Rt 348 and Rt 247 – Proceed to High School/Middle School.

Bus #6 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:30 AM

Begin at end of Moosic Gap Rd. All stops to Mountain Rd. Right on Mountain Rd, All Stops. Left on Archbald Mt. Rd. Right on Cortez Rd. Left on Benjamin Rd. All Stops. Right on Collins, All Stops. Left on Maplewood Rd. Turn-Around County Line. All Stops on Maplewood Rd. Right on Swoyer Rd. Left on Benjamin Rd. All Stops. Left on Collins. Right on Maplewood, All Stops. Left on Cortez Rd. All Stops Both Sides to Ohara Rd. Then Stop at Youngs Rd. All Stops to Rt 348. Meet Van and Bus #29 at Fire Company. Right on Rt 348 - Proceed to Middle School.

Bus #29 - Rohrer Bus HS/MS

Starting Time - 6:20 AM

Begin on Stevens Rd (all stops) -Left on Lake Spangenburg Rd (all stops to Hitchcock Rd) -Right onto Hitchcock Rd (all stops to Cortez Rd) -Right onto Cortez Rd to Zeiler Ln (Turn-Around) -Right onto Cortez Rd – Right onto Archbald Mtn Rd -Left onto Living Waters (all stops) -Right onto Cortez Rd - Meet Van and Bus #6 at Fire Company. Right on Rt 348 - Proceed to High School.