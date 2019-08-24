“Health Centers – Rooted in Communities” was the theme for the 2019 National Health Center Week. The annual observance was held from August 4th – 10th with a focus on how health centers are at the forefront of issues that may cause illness such as lack of nutrition.

In keeping with this initiative, employees of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) collected healthy food items to be donated to the Wayne County Food Pantry or a similar charity within their own neighborhoods including the Northern Wayne Food Pantry, Milford Food Bank and Ascension Church in Forest City.

Efforts resulted in a pick-up truck filled with food!