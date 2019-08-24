Wayne County Human Services will be conducting training on September 19th from 2 to 5 PM at the Wayne/Pike Workforce Alliance located at 650 ½ West Park Street, Honesdale. No appointments needed for the 19th.

The training will take approximately 15 minutes. The training will walk you through how to apply for civil service positions on the new civil service web site and system. For more information you may contact Juliann Doyle at 570-253-4262 or jdoyle@waynecountypa.gov to schedule an individual appointment if the 19th of September from 2 to 5 is not convenient for you.

Local government civil service job are located in the county’s office of human service agencies, which are comprised of the following departments: Area Agency on Aging (AAA), Drug and Alcohol (D&A), Children and Youth (C&Y), Transportation and Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention/Autism (BH/ID/EI/A), and other county human service departments.

Job titles range from county caseworker (in C&Y, BH/ID, Housing) to aging care manager to drug and alcohol case managers to clerk typist to social service aide to food service worker to van driver.

Current openings can be found on the County Web Site which is: www.waynecountypa.gov OR on the updated Civil Service Web Site: www.employment.pa.gov . Postings of positions are only on the sites for two weeks and you must apply when the position is posted within the two weeks. Both systems allow you to sign up for alerts which will notify you when employment opportunities are posted to the site.