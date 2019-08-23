HONESDALE—Emergency stormwater repairs have been an unfortunately frequent occurrence this year for Honesdale Borough, prompting discussion of management projects at the recent Council meeting held last Aug. 12.

Emergency repairs were performed on Grove Street and Carrol Street, together totaling nearly $20,000 in repairs not accounted for in the 2019 budget.

The borough also needed to borrow $200,000 when excessive rain water washed out the pipe under Sunrise Avenue (State Route 191), prompting state-mandated emergency repairs.

The Sunrise project only cost the borough $126,088, leaving a fair portion of the debt borrowing open for other stormwater projects.

Funding from the debt borrowing will also be used to address two properties on Blake's Creek.

Borough Secretary Judith Poltanis explained in a later interview the work to be done includes cleaning the creek and installing riprap along the banks as per the Wayne Conservation District's recommendations.

Poltanis noted last Monday's meeting that, rounded up, the estimated cost for this project is $30,000.

Discussing further stormwater projects, Poltanis noted last Monday, “The next priority should be Vine Street. Because if we get another torrential rain, you may have a blow out of our pipe.”

As noted above, the Borough replaced the pipe on Carrol Street earlier this year, which connects to Vine Street.

“Now we have a four-foot, brand-new pipe coming down to Vine Street, which is our old, galvanized four-foot pipe,” said Poltanis.

Council agreed the repair warranted attention and approved funding from the debt borrowing to employ the Borough engineer to gather an estimate for the work to be done.

In regards to future stormwater projects, Honesdale Borough is seeking proposals addressing drainage areas on Corey Street, Terrace Street, Crestmont Drive, US 6/West Park Street, Fourth Street to the river, the continuation from Fourth to Terrace to Vine, Main Street, the Park and Shop lot, Terrace Heights, Route 191/Route 670, Sixth and Church Streets, and Ridge Street from Chapel to Stone Streets.

Bids are expected to be opened at Council's October meeting, held on Monday the 14th at 6:00 p.m. in Borough Hall.

Director Rich Doney of Honesdale's Department of Public Works (DPW) noted the rains this year are especially taxing on the Borough's infrastructure.

Stormwater management and road repairs from resulting damage continue to make up a sizable portion the Borough's annual expenditures, the extent of which will be better seen when the borough completes its 2020 budget later this year.