When Jim Curry performs the songs of the late John Denver, even one of Denver’s former bandmates calls it “a real trip down memory lane.” Curry, who sang some of the country music legend’s most popular songs in the CBS movie, “Take Me Home, the John Denver Story,” will appear at Woodloch Night Club on Sunday, September 8th, courtesy of the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

“John Denver still has a very strong following,” says Martha Wilson, concert committee member, “and many of his songs, such as Rocky Mountain High, Annie’s Song and Sunshine on My Shoulders remain popular.” Wilson adds that Curry has drawn remarkable reviews not only for mirroring both Denver’s voice but also the late singer’s clean-cut boyish looks. “We anticipate a good crowd for this concert,” she says.

Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has been bringing solid tribute talent to the area since 2013, including Terry Dixon singing Patsy Cline songs, Shawn Klush as Elvis Presley, Pat Farrell honoring Billy Joel and an Eagles’ homage band.

After John Denver’s unexpected death in 1997 and the CBS movie experience, Curry decided to produce full–length John Denver tribute concerts. Denver’s music is often described as hopeful and caring, particularly about the environment. Curry agrees. “These songs blend the images of our natural earth with a love for each other as people. The care you give to someone you love is the best care. Making that connection to our earth and to each other is the goal.”

Through numerous fundraising operations, such as the tribute concerts, the annual Mistletoe Ball, uniform sales, the Other Shops in Honesdale and Hawley and holiday bake sales, the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has helped Wayne Memorial advance on many fronts. Auxiliary funds helped purchase a mammography van, helped build a helipad to support the hospital’s successful application for Level IV Trauma certification and contributed to the purchase of a state-of-the art nurse call system for the new patient tower.

“This year’s fundraising events will help us fulfill a $600,000 pledge to the hospital’s Second Century Fund over the next five years,” says Diane Fox, concert committee. Named in honor of Wayne Memorial’s centennial in 2020, the fund is a drive to raise monies to continue to staff and equip the hospital’s new patient tower. It will be used to recruit and retain providers, which will include the purchase of advanced technology and information systems.

The Jim Curry show kicks off at 4pm; doors open at 3pm. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by calling Joan at 570-226-9750. Open seating and cash bar.