LAKEWOOD—Discussion of ATV usage on railroad beds in Preston Township remained a prominent feature of public concern at several monthly business meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

As earlier reported, discussion of use of the railroad beds for ATV was discussed in May with a request from Tom Galiardo of NEP Sno Trails seeking “...to formally use the railroad bed, do a better job of patrolling organized by the club to control ATV users.”

Many concerns were raised by both the supervisors and citizens present, particularly regarding enforcement and supervision of the trail usage.

Ultimately no decision was made.

During the June meeting, Gerry Krooss brought the matter up again, stating her opposition to ATVs using the trails and noting, “Policing will not happen, the noise and danger to others will be a problem,” according to the official meeting minutes.

Krooss appeared again at the July meeting, inquiring about the matter.

In July, Chairman Alan Jones thanked Krooss for her diligence.

Jones stated the supervisors share the concerns raised by Krooss and other members of the public.

“Mr. Jones said some people are respectful and considerate, about 80 percent are, 20 percent are not,” state the July minutes. “The supervisors try to do what is best for the whole township.”

As of July, no decision had been made regarding ATV usage on Preston Township's railroad bed.

Regarding enforcement, “Wendall Sampson asked why the township couldn't post signs and have track enforcement. The state and the township need better police protection,” state the minutes.

Jones replied, “Preston Township can't afford a car, health insurance, pension, uniforms and weapons for a police force.”

Subdivisions

In June, the Preston Township Board of Supervisors approved the Carey and Shane Counterman subdivision. 115.57 acres of the former Wolfe Farm in Orson were added to an adjoining lot of Edward Lang.

The parcel is an agricultural exemption.

The Countermans will retain 57.79 acres, containing a house, well, septic and driveway.

In July, the Supervisors approved the Wendall Sampson subdivision and the Mark Parrish subdivision.

The Sampson subdivision was approved for 15.56 acres of agricultural exemption, with an existing driveway.

The Parrish subdivision consists of 0.1272 acres added to a parcel owned by Bruce Woodmansee, with a house, well and septic.

The subdivision will transfer ownership of a driveway to Woodmansee.

Roadwork

At the regular June meeting, the Supervisors received Dirt and Gravel Road bid proposals from Linde Corporation, Bill Pykus Excavating and Rutledge Excavating.

The supervisors were unable to award the bid at that time because, according to the official meeting minutes, “Scope of work was changed after the grant was awarded. The change increased the cost of the project.”

After receiving approval from the Conservation District for the additional expenditures, the supervisors awarded the bid to Pykus Excavating with a low bid of $167,300 during a special meeting held June 21.