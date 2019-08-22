Moms considering breastfeeding can learn a lot from the team of Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultants at the Women’s Health Center in Honesdale.

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week -- August 1st – 7th, Brittany Marold, BSN, RN, IBCLC, created a display table highlighting topics typically asked by nursing moms such as – Is baby getting enough milk? What are the benefits of breastfeeding for baby and mom? How do the nutrients in colostrum promote growth and fight disease in infants? World Breastfeeding Week is organized annually by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action to encourage breastfeeding and "improve the health of babies around the world."

Marold, along with Women’s Health Center RN Practice Manager and fellow Board-certified Lactation Consultant Kara Poremba, BNS, RN, IBCLC, CEE, offer lactation counseling on an outpatient basis at the center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, and at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s New Beginnings Birthing Suites for moms following delivery. Breastfeeding classes for expectant mothers are held at the hospital each month. Registration is required by calling 570-253-3005. For more information, visit wmh.org/giving-birth.