The natural beauty and vibrant colors of the fall season in the Pocono Mountains are back in the running for USA TODAY 10Best Destinations for Fall Foliage. There are just days left before the final votes are counted and you can help spread the word and finish strong. With your help we can showcase the season’s beauty by votingHERE.

“The Pocono Mountains are ablaze with hues of red, orange and yellow come autumn, thanks to the area’s 127 species of indigenous trees, plants and shrubs,” states USA Today 10Best. “Leaf peepers can hop in the car for a scenic cruise along Route 507 near Lake Wallenpaupack or climb aboard a fall foliage train.”

Not to mention the sheer number of roads in the Pocono Mountains lined with forests including Route 209 through the heart of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Route 402 which bisects the Delaware State Forest and Route 6 takes you through the historic towns of Milford, Hawley and Honesdale where you can dine, shop and bask in the surrounding fall foliage.

You can vote once per day so share this with everyone you know. Set a reminder on your mobile device. Just remember:voting ends Monday, August 26th.

Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at PoconoMountains.com or by phone at (570) 421-5791. Follow @PoconoTourismPR on Twitter to stay current with up-to-date information. Established in 1934, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit membership organization. The PMVB is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.