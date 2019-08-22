On Friday, August 9th seven 4-H & FFA members competed for the title of 2019 Ultimate Showman at the Wayne County Fair. Each of the members had successfully won grand champion showman in their respective species earlier in the week.

Their representation is as follows: Lily Fries (dairy protein breeds), Elektra Kehagias (dairy goats), Brooke Rutledge (market hogs), Emma Olver (market lambs), Rachel Olver (market goats), Matthew stone (beef), and Dalen Banicky (dairy holstein breeds).

The champions competed against each other while showing random animals that they had no prior experience showing and did not own.

Separate groups of hogs, lambs, goats, dairy cattle and beef cattle were brought out that the 4-Hers had to show as well as answer questions pertaining to each species.

A panel of judges tallied up scores for each member and awarded Brooke Rutledge as the 2019 Ultimate Showman. The Ultimate Showman Award is sponsored by the Dave & Shelly Jonas family and the Stone Family.