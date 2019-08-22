Six senior citizens were arrested at a Connecticut park after they were allegedly caught engaging in sex acts.

Those involved ranged in age from 62 to 85, TV station KVUE reports.

The incident happened in a conservation area in Fairfield, about 60 miles southwest of Hartford.

Police were reportedly monitoring the area because they'd seen it advertised on an online "city hookup guide." Several other spots in Fairfield were on the list, as well, including a commuter parking lot and a McDonald's restaurant.

Charges for those arrested include breach of peace and public indecency. At least one of the people arrested has been charged with a similar offense in the past, the Connecticut Post reported.

All six were later released. A court date has not been set.