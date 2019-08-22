Local Jeep club, 570 Jeeps, recently held a rally at Primanti Brothers, Dickson City. Given the patriotic theme of summer, the Jeep club held a Show and Shine giving awards for Most Patriotic amongst other awards such as oldest and dirtiest. Accepting the award for the Most Patriotic Jeep was Kevin Bittenbender, Montgomery, PA.

Bittenbender showed his 2007 Jeep Wrangler. Bittenbender's Jeep has a US Army (OCP = Operational Camouflage Pattern) and is dedication to the soldiers that he served with in the military. The name of the Jeep is Sergeant Major, the same rank that Bittenbender retired from the Army as.

Founded in April 2018, 570 Jeeps is a volunteer non profit Jeep club. The group is compromised of all makes of the Jeep brand. 570 Jeeps works to promote responsible off roading and outdoor recreation along with giving back to the community. They hold events and fundraisers and take part in local happenings.

More information on 570 Jeeps can be found by logging onto www.facebook.com/570jeeps.