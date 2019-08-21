Recently 49 members of Local AARP Chapter 3731 bussed to Harrisburg, joining 350 AARP members from across the State for a rally in the Capital Rotunda to draw attention on the "High Cost of Prescription Drugs".



Members visited with our local legislative offices, providing information on issues AARP National supports on behalf of our 1.8 million Pennsylvania members; that we would like the General Assembly to consider. A guided tour of the spectacular Capital building followed.



AARP Chapter 3731 meets on the First Monday Monthly at 1:30 in the Asbury Methodist Church 720 Delaware Street, Scranton, PA. For information contact David Phaneuf, Sr 570-892-1619. Come visit with us, and join in our many activities.