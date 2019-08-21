On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, six new teachers completed their Wayne Highlands School District orientation in order to begin the new school year. Those teachers and their assignments are as follows: Mrs. Sara Hoey (Special Education – Wayne Highlands Middle School), Mr. Nicolas Joyal (6th Grade Math – Wayne Highlands Middle School), Mr. Joshua LoBasso (Special Education – Wayne Highlands Middle School), Miss Lucrezia Manzione (Special Education – Damascus School), Miss Caroline Marino (6th grade ELA – Wayne Highlands Middle School), Mr. Paul Russick (Mid-Level Science – Wayne Highlands Middle School). Mr. Timothy Morgan, Assistant Superintendent, stated that the new teacher orientation is a vital part of the Teacher Induction Program. New teachers are paired with experienced mentor teachers who volunteer from their grade level or content area. The district provides professional support through mentoring for teachers in their first and second years. Mr. Morgan noted that the main purpose of the day is to explain the educational philosophies, policies, and methods the new teachers will need in providing an exemplary educational program. Also participating in the orientation were: Mr. Gregory Frigoletto, Superintendent; Mr. Ryan Chulada, Wayne Highlands Education Association; Mrs. Amanda Kerna, Director of Special Education; Mr. Patrick Blaskiewicz, Assistant Director of Special Education; and Mr. Scott Miller, District Technology Supervisor.