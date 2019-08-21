Bring a partner with you or find a partner here, all are welcome on Friday, August 23 for our monthly Contra Dance! Live music by Poison Love!

Caller Laurie B. will do a beginner lesson starting at 7:15pm and the dancing will start at 7:30pm. Beginners are most welcome!

What is contra dancing? Contra dance is a folk dance made up of long lines of couples. It has mixed origins from English country dance, Scottish, French dance styles in the 17th century, with strong African influence from Appalachia.

“A Contra Dance” is a series at The Cooperage Project that takes place once a month between April and December. The Cooperage is operated by the The Cooperage Project, a not-for-profit organization that seeks to build community through Performance Events, Learning Opportunities, Markets and Good Times | Good Works. For more information visitwww.thecooperageproject.orgor call 570.253.2020.