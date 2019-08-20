The Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Office is joining forces with the Area Agency on Aging to distribute farmers market vouchers on Thursday, August 22, from 9 AM – Noon in the VA office on second floor of The Lackawanna County Government Center on a first come, first served basis.

Each eligible veteran can receive up to four $5 vouchers that can be redeemed at participating farmers markets and farm stands for fresh fruit and produce.

Individuals must be Lackawanna County residents and be 60 or older by December 31, 2019. The annual income guidelines are as follows: $23,107 for a single person, $31,284 for a couple, $39,461 for a three person household, or $47,638 for a four person household. Proof of age in the form of a driver’s license or birth certificate must be provided along with proof of Lackawanna County residency in the form of a utility bill or a driver’s license.

Veterans who are unable to come to the office may appoint a proxy to pick-up the vouchers for them. Proxy forms must be obtained at the Area Agency on Aging and filled-out prior to picking up the vouchers.

Contact the Veterans Affairs Office at (570) 963-6778 or the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 963-6740 with any questions.