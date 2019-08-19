When the Big Lake was built, many of the common sights along the Wallenpaupack River disappeared. Sometimes the stories associated with the people were also lost. On August 21, the Wallenpaupack Historical Society will host historian and author Jon Tandy as he presents photos and other images of places now flooded as well as relate the stories of the folks who inhabited Wilsonville.

The program will be presented at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the Environmental Learning Center, 126 PPL Drive, Hawley. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact the Wallenpaupack Historical Society at 570-226-8980 or wallenpaupackhistory@gmail.com.