Associate Research Professor Robyn Underwood of the Lopez-Uribe Lab at Penn State University Department of Entomology will be speaking on her latest honey bee research taking place locally in Waymart.

She will be presenting at the Park Street Complex in Honesdale on August 20th at 7:30pm. Wayne County Beekeepers Association would like to invite prospective, new, and experienced beekeepers to their monthly meeting where Professor Underwood will be speaking.

This event is free and open to the general public. For further information on Wayne County Beekeepers Association please visit wcbeekeeper.wordpress.com.